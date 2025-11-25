Yoplait Drinkable Yogurt Recalled in Canada For Plastic Pieces

by

Yoplait Drinkable Yogurt is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of pieces of plastic. This poses a choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Yoplait Canada.

These recalled items were sold nationally at the retail level. There are 18 flavor of this product included in the recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

The recalled items are all Yoplait Drinkable Yogurt and they are all packaged in 200 milliliter containers. The flavors include Blueberry with UPC number 0 56920 13027 3 and with all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Strawberry with UPC number 0 56920 13029 7 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Strawberry Banana with UPC number 0 56920 13019 8 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, and Birthday Cake with UPC number 0 56920 13021 1 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12.

Also recalled are Vanilla flavor with UPC number 0 56920 13026 6 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Banana with UPC number 0 56920 13642 8 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Raspberry with UPC number 0 56920 13028 0 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, and Peach with UPC number 0 56920 13022 8 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12.

Yuzu Mandarin flavor is included in this recall, with UPC number 0 56920 13031 0 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, along with Tropical flavor with UPC number 0 56920 13025 9 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Mermaid Blackberry Starfruit with UPC number 0 56920 13499 8 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Lactose Free Strawberry Raspberry Flavor with UPC number 0 56920 13173 7 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, and Lactose Free Mango with UPC number 0 56920 13172 0 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12.

Finally, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Strawberry-Banana flavors are recalled, with UPC number 0 56920 12011 3 and all best before dates up to and including 03JAN6AY, Strawberry with UPC number 0 56920 13036 5 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Strawberry Banana with UPC number 0 56920 13183 6 and all best before dates up to and including 2026JA12, Strawberry Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Raspberry flavors with UPC number 0 56920 13034 1 and all best before dates up to and including 03JAN6AY, and Strawberry and Vanilla flavors with UPC number 0 56920 13502 5 and all best before dates up to and including 03JAN6AY.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.