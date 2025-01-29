Lidl Buttered Vegetables Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Lidl Buttered Vegetables are being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reproed to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lidl US Trading of Arlington, Virginia.

Th9si item was sold at the retail level in the states of Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, and it was also sold in Washington D.C. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

The recalled product is Lidl Buttered Vegetables that are sold frozen. The vegetables are packaged in a net weight 10.5 ounce (300 gram) box. The ingredients are carrots, peas, cauliflower, corn, along with butter and parsley. All lots of this product are included in this recall. There are 3,532 cases, each containing 10 boxes, included in this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away n a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.