Lillie’s Q Buffalo Wing Sauce Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Lillie’s Q Buffalo Wing Sauce is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there was no mention about whether any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Old World Spices & Seasoning, Inc. of Overland Park, Kansas.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Kansas, Florida, New Hampshire, California, Iowa, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, Connecticut, Wisconsin, New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. A picture of this product was not included in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Lillie’s Q Buffalo Wing Sauce that is packaged in a net weight 13.5 ounce container. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 810069510972 . The item number is FGLOL422s, the lot number is FGLOL42. And the best by date is January 21, 2026. The case label UPC number is 10810069510979.

If you purchased this item and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.