Serving Ham For Easter? Learn Food Safety Tips From USDA

Are you serving ham For Easter dinner? Learn these food safety tips from the USDA and have a happy and safe holiday. Did you know that hams can be ready to eat, fresh hams that must be cooked before eating, picnic hams, and country hams? Learn their storage times, cooking methods, and safety tips.

It’s important that you know exactly what kind of ham you have before you learn how to cook it. Ask your butcher or supplier to identify the ham exactly. They will often have cooking directions and times you can use.

You can see the chart with all of the kinds of hams at the USDA web site. The general rule is that all raw fresh ham and ready to eat hams should be cooked at 325°F until it reaches the minimum internal temperature of 145°F. Then let the meat rest for a minimum of three minutes before serving. Reheat cooked hams that have been packaged in USDA inspected plants to 140°F and all others to 165°F.

The type of ham you have will dictate the cooking times per pound. For instance, a whole bone-in smoked, cook-before-eating ham that weighs 10 to 14 pounds should be cooked for 18 to 20 minutes per pound, while a whole, bone-in, fully cooked smoked ham that weighs 15 to 18 pounds should be cooked for 10 to 14 minutes per pound. Follow the times on that chart carefully.

When your dinner is over, store the leftovers in the fridge as soon as possible; no longer than two hours after the ham came out of the oven. Divide the ham into smaller portions so it will cool down quickly and put it into containers with a cover.

Before cooking, you can usually store hams for 3 to 4 days before reheating and eating. After cooking, the time shrinks to 3 to 4 days in the fridge. You can store hams and all other foods in the freezer for months; the food safety will not be affected, but the quality of the ham may suffer. Once again, a chart at the USDA web site will tel l you all you need to know.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday!