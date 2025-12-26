Lorraine Quiche La Madeleine Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Lorraine Quiche La Madeleine containing pork is being recalled for lack of inspection. The quiche was not presented for import reinspection into the United States. The quiche was made in Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Maître Saladier Inc. of Quebec, Canada.

About 6000 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The quiche was produced on April 9, 2025 and April 17, 2025. The recalled product is 19.8 pound cardboard boxes containing “Lorraine Quiche (with pork) La Madeleine.” The quiche is in metal trays wrapped in plastic.

These quiches do not have a USDA mark of inspection. They do have expiration dates of April 8, 2028 and April 16, 2028. They were shipped to distributors in the states of Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas.

The recall was triggered when the problem was discovered during routine FSIS import surveillance. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Please check to see if you purchased this quiche. If you did, do not eat it, even if you are going to reheat it thoroughly. You can throw the quiche away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.