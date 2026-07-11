China Buffet Listeria Outbreak in Tampa, Florida Sickens Five

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A China Buffet Listeria outbreak in Tampa, Florida has sickened at least five people, according to the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough, which is working in coordination with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to investigate the outbreak. Four of the patients said that they ate food from that restaurant between March and June of this year. But the health department is asking that anyone who ate there between April 9, 2026 and June 28, 2026 be on the lookout for listeriosis symptoms. Very little information has been released about this outbreak.

The restaurant is located at 1245 East Fowler Avenue in Tampa. It is the likely source of the outbreak, according to the notice. The Florida Department of Health conducted environmental sampling at the restaurant, and found the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes. Multiple onsite assessments have been conducted. The restaurant has been provided with required remediation measures.

We don’t know the patient age range or if anyone has been hospitalized. It’s usually the people who are most seriously ill, such as the elderly, pregnant women, or anyone with a compromised immune system, who do see a doctor. Most people who contract a Listeria infection do not become seriously ill.

The food that caused these illnesses has not yet been identified. In the past, Listeria monocytogenes outbreaks have been linked to soft cheese, headcheese, prepared pasta meals, snack foods and sandwiches, medical shakes, ready to eat meat and poultry products, fresh sprouts, deli meats, raw milk cheese, and stone fruits. The point is that just about any food or beverage can be contaminated with this pathogen.

If you ate at China Buffet in Tampa, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this China Buffet Listeria outbreak.