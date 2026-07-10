Butcher Barn Meats Recalled in Canada For Mustard and Soy

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Butcher Barn meats are being recalled in Canada because they were made with mustard and soy, two of the major food allergens in that country that were not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is The Butcher Barn.

These items were sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. You can see more pictures of product labels at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled products are all The Butcher Barn brands. They include hotdogs sold in variable weight packages of about a pound that are being recalled for mustard. The UPC number for this item starts with 0 200227. Also recalled is Mild Beef Jerky, also sold in variable weight packages of about 1/2 pound that is being recalled for mustard and soy. The UPC number starts with 200226. Finally, “Teriyaki” Pepperette. sold in variable weight packages of about 1 pound, are recalled. This item is recalled for mustard and soy. The UPC number starts with 0 200056. All codes where the allergen or allergens are not listed on the label are included in the recall.

If you bought any of these foods and you cannot eat mustard or soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.