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The CDC has finally updated the cyclospora case counts after nine days, to 843 sick and 1,500 cases that “need further investigation.” The CDC does not report probable cases. And they have included Michigan on the map for the first time, even though they only count 300 sick, while the state claims more than 1500. And the Today Show claimed today that there are 3,100 cases in 31 states.

The case count by state is: Alaska (1 to 10), Arkansas (1 to 10), California (1 to 10), Colorado (1 to 10), Connecticut (1 to 10), Florida (11 to 30), Georgia (11 to 30), Illinois (31 to 80), Indiana (11 to 30), Iowa (1 to 10), Kansas (1 to 10), Kentucky (31 to 80), Louisiana (1 to 10), Maryland (1 to 10), Massachusetts (1 to 10), Michigan (161 to 300), Minnesota (1 to 10), Nebraska (1 to 10), New Hampshire (1 to 10), New Jersey (31 to 80), New York (81 to 160), North Carolina (31 to 80), Ohio (1 to 10), Pennsylvania (11 to 30), Rhode Island (1 to 10), Tennessee (11 to 30), Texas (31 to 80), Utah (1 to 10), Virginia (11 to 30), West Virginia (1 to 10), and Wisconsin (1 to 10). Eighty six people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. And the patient age range is from 5 to 88 years. Illness onset dates range from May 1 to July 5, 2026.

The notice states that “multiple jurisdictions have reported and increase of cases in the last two weeks compared to the same period in 2025. We assume a 6 week reporting lag between illness onset and case reporting to the CDC; therefore, we anticipate that the counts will continue to rise as data are received.”

An additional 343 cases were diagnosed in people who ate or drink food or water while the were traveling outside the United States in the two weeks before they got sick. Those people live in 32 states, with the patient age range from 15 to 89 years, and the illness onset date range from May 1 to June 5, 2026.

The agency also claims that they and the FDA are investigating several clusters of cases in more than one state. The FDA has started traceback. Neither the CDC or FDA have mentioned that Taco Bell has pulled fresh produce ingredients from some of its restaurants, including cilantro, lettuce, onion, pico de gallo, and guacamole. These are all foods that have been linked to cyclospora outbreaks in the past, although there is no evidence that Taco Bell is the source of this pathogen.

Symptoms of cyclospoiasis include explosive and watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. Your doctor needs to order a special test to diagnose this illness, and you may need to give samples over several days since oocyst shedding in feces is inconsistent. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor. You may be part of this cyclospora outbreak or outbreaks.