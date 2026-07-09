Taco Bell Pulls Fresh Produce Amid Giant Cyclospora Outbreak

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Taco Bell pulls fresh produce amid a giant cyclospora outbreak, according to news reports. The large restaurant chain has allegedly been posting signs at some of its locations that state, “We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro, Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall.”

Food Poisoning Bulletin has been unable to find any information about a nationwide recall of those ingredients. It may be that Taco Bell’s produce supplier or suppliers has issued the recall to its customers.

It is significant that lettuce, cilantro, and some of the ingredients used to make pico de Gallo (tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapeños in an uncooked sauce) and guacamole have been linked to cyclospora outbreaks in the past. But there is no evidence at this time that Taco Bell is the source of that parasite that is making so many people sick.

Several states have been hit hard with with parasitic illness. In Michigan, there are almost 1,000 people sick with cyclosporiasis as of July 8, 2026. Other states reporting large numbers of cases include Ohio, with 177 cases since July 2, 2026; Illinois; New York; North Carolina; Indiana; and Texas.

We don’t know if all of these people have been sickened by the same foods or if there are several smaller outbreaks. There are four cyclospora outbreaks listed on the latest iteration of FDA’s CORE Food Poisoning Outbreak Table, but the numbers listed are much smaller than the state counts.

Cyclospora cases usually increase in the summer months, as more people eat fresh produce. But for an outbreak with case counts that large, there is typically a widely distributed food that is the source.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of cyclosporiasis, see your doctor. You may be part of these outbreaks.