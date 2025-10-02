Lunds & Byerlys Pecan Caramel Clusters Recalled For Cashews

by

Lunds & Byerlys Pecan Caramel Clusters are being recalled because they contain cashews that were not listed on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Abdallah Candies.

The recalled product was sold at Lunds & Byerlys stores in the state of Minnesota. The recalled item is Lunds & Byerlys Pecan Caramel Clusters that are packaged in 2.5 ounce sealed, polypropylene bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7243101294, and the lot number is 079Y. The best by date for this item is January 29, 2026. The candy was sold from July 15, 2025 to September 30, 2025.

The recall was triggered when a customer who purchased the candy discovered the mislabeled cashew allergen. No other products from this company are affected by this recall.

If you bought this product and cannot consume cashews, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.