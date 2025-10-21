M.C.I. Foods Breakfast Burritos and Wraps Recalled For Listeria

by

M.C.I. Foods Breakfast Burritos and Wraps are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of illness received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is M.C.I. Foods of Santa Fe Springs, California.

The individually packaged and bulk frozen breakfast burritos and wraps were produced between September 17, 2025 and October 14, 2025. About 91,585 pounds of these products are included in this recall.

The recalled products include El Mas Fino brand Egg, Ham, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito and Egg, Sausage, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito. Also recalled is Midamar brand Egg, Cheese & Beef with Sausage Seasoning Breakfast Wrap.

These are the Los Cabos brand products that are recalled: Sausage, Egg & 3 Cheese Breakfast Burrito; Egg, Cheese, Potato & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap; Egg, Cheese & Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) Breakfast Wrap; and Cheese, Cooked Sausage Crumbles (Made with Turkey) & Egg Breakfast Wrap. You can see pictures of the recalled products and more information about them at the USDA web site.

These items have the establishment numbers EST. 1162A or P-5890A stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to foodservice institutions nationwide. They were not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program, but the products may have been distributed to schools.

The recall was triggered when the firm found Listeria monocytogenes in the scrambled egg component when testing ready to eat ingredients provided by external suppliers.

If you bought these breakfast wraps and burritos, do not eat them and do not serve them to others. They can be discarded or returned to the distributor for a refund.