Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn Recalled

Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn is being recalled because it was made with peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jody’s Inc. of Norfolk, Virginia.

This product was distributed on July 23, 2025. The recaleld product is Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn that is packaged in 6 ounce foil printed bags. It was shipped to distribution centers in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas and then shipped to retail locations across the country.

The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 50016 94430 6, the Lot Code is 2519907B1, and the Expiration Date or Best Enjoyed By Date is July 15, 2026.

The recall was triggered when the firm was notified by The Farmer Companies that they had received two customer complaints of peanuts found in the product.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others won’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.