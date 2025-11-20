Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

by

Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets are being recalled for an ingestion hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, because the magnets are accessible to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Shenzhenshibangduoladianzikejimaoyi Company, Ltd. (Shenzhen Bangduola Electronic Technology Trade Company, Ltd.), of China. The fidget spinners were manufactured in China.

This set violates the mandatory standard for toys because it contains loose magnets. When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attach to each other and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause twisting, perforations, or blockage of the intestines, along with blood poisoning and death.

The recalled product is Anzmtosn Magnet Fidget Spinner Sets. Each set has 15 pieces and comes with four iridescent oval-shaped magnets, eight iridescent cuboidal-shaped magnetic stones, one red and yellow disk-shaped metal fidget spinner, one winged metal fidget spinner, and one multicolored infinity fidget cube. The set has a black fabric lined storage case. The batch number for this item, CCA06582, is printed on the back label of the package. This toy was sold on Amazon from December 2024 through June 2025 for about $15.00.

If you bought this item, take it away from children immediately, then throw the toy away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. To get a refund, sent a photo of the disposal to Anzmtosn via email.