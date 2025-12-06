Many Shredded Cheeses Recalled For Potential Metal Fragments

by

Many shredded cheeses are being recalled for potential foreign material contamination in the form of metal fragments. This poses a tooth injury and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Great Lakes Cheese Company of Hiram, Ohio.

These products were sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and in Puerto Rico. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

You can see the very long list of recalled cheeses at that page, along with UPC numbers, package sizes, and batch numbers and sell by dates. They include low moisture part skim mozzarella shredded cheese, individually packaged in plastic bags. Some of the brand names include Always Save, Borden, Brookshire’s, Cache Valley Creamery, Food Club, Food Lion, Good & Gather, Great Lakes Cheese, Publix, Rustic, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Sunnyside Farms.

Also recalled is Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend that is packaged in a 12 ounce plastic bag. The UPC number for this product is 4061463330949. The batch numbers are 0008922982 with the sell by date 2/22/2026, and 0008926344 with the sell by date 2/23/2026.

Italian Style shredded cheese blend is included in this recall. Some of the brand names are Brookshire’s Italian 6-Cheese, Cache Valley Creamery, Great Value, Know & Love, Laura Lynn, and Publix. Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend is also recalled. It is packaged in 8 ounce plastic bags with UPC number 3680017231, batch number 0008917666, and sell by date 3/21/2026.

Pizza style shredded cheese blend is also recalled. The cheese is packaged in plastic bags. Some of the brand names are Econo Pizza, Food Club, Great Value, and Simply Go.

Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend, individually packaged in plastic bags, is also recalled. Some of the brands are Freedom’s Choice, Good & Gather, and Great Lakes Cheese. Finally, Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend, fine cut, is recalled. It is packaged in 8 ounce plastic bags. The UPC number is 8523903856. The batch numbers are 0008909918 with sell by date 3/15/2026, 0008915148 with the sell by date 3/21/2026, and 0008917542 with the sell by date of 3/22/2026.

Please look at the recall notice carefully. If you did buy any of these cheeses, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.