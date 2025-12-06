Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Unsalted Nuts Recalled For Salmonella

by

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Unsalted Nuts in two sizes are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mellace Family Brands California of Warren, Ohio.

These nuts were sold at Wegmans stores in these states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and in Washington, D.C. They were available for purchase from November 3, 2025 to December 1, 2025. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Unsalted Nuts that are packaged in a 34 ounce clear plastic tub with a blue and yellow label. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 077890421314 and the lot code is 58041. The best by date is July 28, 2026. Those numbers are printed on the side of the tub above the nutrition label.

The same product, packaged in an 11.5 ounce clear plastic bag with a blue and yellow label, is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 077890421352. The lot code is 58171 and the best by date is August 10, 2026. Those numbers are printed on the back of the bag below the nutrition label.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the company’s supplier found that one lot of their raw pistachios tested positive for Salmonella. A recall was issued when the company learned that those pistachios had been used to make the deluxe mixed nuts.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these nuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.