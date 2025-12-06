More Cookware Found That Can Leach Lead, According to FDA

by

More cookware has been found that can leach lead, according to the FDA. Since the last update on October 15, 2025, 11 more types have been identified. There are no FDA regulations that authorize lead for use as a color additive or food additive, including as a component of food ware, cookware, or food contact surfaces.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. This heavy metal is toxic and can affect people of any age or health status. Children who are exposed to lead may have trouble learning, lowered IQ, and behavior changes. Higher levels of lead exposure can cause fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurological changes in anyone.

The recalled products include 3B Cookware Aluminum Deg Style Patina #4. The retailer is India’s Fine Foods, Inc., located at 869 Stillwater Rd Ste 1 in West Sacramento, California. Also in the list is Handmade Brass Tope with no brand name. The retailer is Al Mansoor Video Inc., doing business as Diya Handicrafts, located at 2603 West Devon Ave in Chicago, Illinois. The retailer discarded remaining product.

Sonex Aluminum Pot with ISO number 9001:2000 5 is also on the list. It was sold at Alanwar Food Corp. (Balady Foods), located at 7128 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. A recall was initiated on 11/18/25. KM Aluminum Saucepan is included. The UPC number is 7023672411878. It is an Aluminum Pan 2 Size with a Pouted Wooden Handle and is 9 inches across. It was sold at India Metro Hypermarket, located at 5130 Mowry Avenue in Fremont, California.

Brass Tope, also sold at India Metro Hypermarket, located at 5130 Mowry Avenue in Fremont, California, is included. The distributor agreed to a recall on 11/19/25. Aluminum Kadai Size 5 – A cook brand, also sold at India Metro Hypermarket, located at 5130 Mowry Avenue in Fremont, California, is recalled, The distributor agreed to a recall on 11/19/25.

IKM 4-Quart Pital Brass Pot with IKM 4-Quart Pital Brass Pot with UPC number 7023672414398, which is a Brass Hammered Handi No 3, was also added to the table. It was sold at India Cash and Carry, located at 39175 Farwell Drive in Fremont, California.

Silver Horse Aluminum Coldero 28, Silver Horse Aluminum Degda 24, Silver Horse Aluminum Degda 20 with number 765542732177 Aluminium Degda 20, and Chef Milk Pan 24 cm Milk Pan 24 cm MF 0732131905632 were added too. They were all sold at Punjab Supermarket & Halal Meats, located at 8767 Philadelphia Road in Rosedale, Maryland. For the first three items, the FDA notified the retail location of the sample results. For the last item, a recall was initiated on 11/19/25.

If you purchased any of these items, do not use them and do not sell or donate them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.