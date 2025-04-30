Marie Sharp’s Garlic Habanero Sauce Recalled For Spoilage

by

Marie Sharp’s Garlic Habanero Sauce is being recalled in Canada for spoilage. While spoilage organisms will not make you seriously ill, people could experience vomiting. And people with compromised immune systems are more likely to have a serious reaction. The recalling firm is Marie Sharp’s Canada Inc.

The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The notice did also not state which microbes may have caused the spoilage.

The recalled product was sold nationally at the retail level. It is Marie Sharp’s Garlic Habanero Pepper Sauce that is packaged in 148 milliliter containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 25315 36890 4. And the codes on the product are the best by date of 11 DEC 2027, and the lot number M940.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, and do not use, sell, serve, or distribute it to others. You can throw the sauce away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.