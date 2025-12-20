Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro Shrimp Recalled For Cesium-137

by

Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro shrimp are being recalled for possible Cesium-137 contamination. The shrimp were prepared, packaged, or held under insanitary conditions that contributed to the contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Direct Source Seafood LLC, Bellevue, Washington. The shrimp was imported from Indonesia.

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of the compound are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary area of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure is an elevated risk of cancer from damage to DNA within the body.

About 83,800 pounds of frozen raw shrimp are included in this recall. The Market 32 shrimp was sold at Price Chopper stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. It is packaged in 1 pound bags and has the UPC number 0 41735 01358 3 on the label. The best by dates are 4/22/27, 4/23/27, 4/24/27, 4/26/27, or 4/27/27. The shrimp was available for purchase after July 11, 2025.

The Waterfront Bistro shrimp was sold at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky Supermarkets in Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. It is packaged in 2 pound bags with the UPC number 021130 13224-9. The best by dates are April 25, 2027 or April 26, 2027. It was on sale on or after June 30, 2025. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.