Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reproetged to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina.

This soup was sold from November 3, 2025 to December 8, 2025 at HEB retail stores in the state of Texas. The recalled product is Meal Simple Red Lentil Dal Soup that is packaged in 16 ounce clear plastic cups. The best by date of 1/11/2026 is printed on the bottom of the cup.

The recall was triggered when a consumer told the company that the product in the container labeled Red Lentil Dal Soup was actually a poultry and rice soup, which is Meal Simple Turkey & Wild Rice Soup that is made with milk.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.