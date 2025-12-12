Pacific Seafood Raw Blackened Shrimp Recalled For Sulfites

by

Pacific Seafood Raw Blackened Shrimp is being recalled because it contains sulfites that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to cause severe reactions in some asthmatics. The shrimp has 3.4 milligrams of sulfur dioxide per serving.

Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Pacific Seafood Portland of Clackamas, Oregon.

The recalled product is Pacific Seafood Raw Blackened Shrimp Peeled & Deveined Tail-Off, refrigerated, and farm raised. The net weight per tray is 8 ounces. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 27241 44630 5. And the Lot Numbers are 4211281, 4210119, and 4209823. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice. The shrimp was sold in the states of Alabama, Florida, and Massachusetts at the retail level.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.