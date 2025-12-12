Lunds & Byerlys Monster Cookies Recalled For Allergens

by

Lunds & Byerlys Monster Cookies are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, egg, and soy, three of the nine major food allergens that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lunds & Byerlys stores of Edina, Minnesota.

The cookies were available for purchase from November 15, 2025 through December 9, 2025 at all Lunds & Byerlys stores throughout the Twin Cities and in St. Cloud in Minnesota. The issue is that the UPC number for the company’s Tex Mex Turkey Wrap was inadvertently applied to the Monster Cookies.

The recalled product is Lunds & Byerlys Monster Cookies with UPC number 18169-66862. The issue was spotted by a store employee.

If you bought these cookies and you cannot consume egg, soy, or peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.