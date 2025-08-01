Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Recalled For Listeria

by

Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack sold at Sam’s Club stores is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions of Cartersville, Georgia.

These items were sold in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming, and in Puerto Rico.

The recalled product is Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack that is sold in several different configurations. You can see the products, the UPC number, the lot codes, and the use by dates at the FDA web site.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm conducted testing. The products were sold between July 1, 2025 and July 25, 2025. They are packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration dates are stamped on the bottom of each case.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.