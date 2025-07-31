Al Mokhtar Food Centre Pistachio Recalled For Salmonella

by

Al Mokhtar Food Centre Pistachio is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Al Mokhtar Food Centre.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. The recall was triggered as a result of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The recalled product is Al Mokhtar Food Centre Pistachio that is packaged in 450 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 2 60164 54022 8. There are no other codes for this product. The pistachios were sold at the Al Mokhtar Food Centre, which is located at 383 McArthur Avenue in Ottawa, Ontario.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall notice will be posted on the CFIA’s web site.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw the pistachios away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these pistachios, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.