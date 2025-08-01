High Noon Vodka Seltzer Beach Pack Recalled

by

High Noon Vodka Seltzer Beach Pack is being recalled because it included some Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink cans that were inadvertently filled with the vodka seltzer. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is High Noon of Modesto, California.

Some of the packs contain cans that are filled with the alcoholic vodka seltzer and are mislabeled CELSIUS ASTRO Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top. The labeling error is confined to two lots.

The first is High Noon Beach Variety Packs with UPC number 085000040065 and lot codes L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to

L CCC 17JL25 23:59 and L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to

L CCC 18JL25 03:00. This is a 12 pack with 12 fluid ounce cans with silver lids.

Also recalled is CELSIUS ASTRO Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with UPC number 8 89392 00134 1. The lot codes are L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11. The affected cans have a silver lid instead of a black lid. You can see more pictures of product photos at the FDA web site.

If you bought this product, do not drink it if you do not want to consume anything alcoholic. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.