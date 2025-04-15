M&M Food Market Steaks Recalled For Pieces of Wood

by

M&M Food Market Steaks and Marc Angelo Carnitas are being recalled in Canada or ;possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of wood. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Concord Premium Meats Ltd..

These meats were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled products are M&M Food Market Brazilian Style Picanha Steaks that are packaged in 400 gram containers. The codes on the product are 0595 and 0625, and the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 61815 02315 0.

Also recalled is Marc Angelo Carnitas that is packaged in 800 gram containers. The codes for this item are BEST BEFORE 2025 MR 26, 2025 MR 30, 2025 MR 31, 2025 AL 01, 2025 AL 02, 2025 AL 05, 2025 AL 06, 2025 AL 09, 2025 AL 12, 2025 AL 13, 2025 AL 15, 2025 AL 16, 2025 AL 19, 2025 AL 20, 2025 AL 21, 2025 AL 22, 2025 AL 23, 2025 AL 26, and 2025 AL 27. The UPC number that is on the label is 6 27907 10992.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.