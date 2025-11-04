Monarch Kratom Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Monarch Kratom is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Vanguard Enterprises, doing businesss as DBA Bedrock Manufacturing of Boise, Idaho.

These products were sold nationwide at the retail level except in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. They were also sold through mail order from the company website. They were sold between April 2023 to September 2023.

The recalled products are all Monarch Premium Brand Kratom. They are packaged in 4 ounce mylar pouches. The products are packaged in multiple sizes. The product is in powder form.

The recalled product sinlcude Bali Gold in 112 gram pouches with UPC number 851006008428 and lot code 020123PA3F-T; Bali Gold in 8 ounce pouches with UPC number 706970483712 and for code 020123PA3F-T; Green Maeng Da in 4 ounce pouches with UPC number 851006008466 and lot code 020123PA3F-G; Green Maeng Da in 0.5 ounce pouches with UPC number 851006008770 and lot code 020123PA3F-G; and Green Maaeng Da in 2 ounce pouches with UPC number 851006008459 and lot code 020123PA3F-G.

Also recalled is Red Bali in 4 ounce pouches with UPC number 851006008442 and lot code 020123PA3F-R; Red Bali in 8 ounce pouches with UPC number 706970483859 and lot code 020123PA3F-R; and Red Bali in 2 ounce pouches with UPC number 851006008435 and lot code 020123PA3F-R. Finally, White Elephant in 4 ounce pouches is recalled, with UPC number 851006008480 and lot code 020123PA3F-W; White Elephant in 0.5 ounce pouches with UPC number 851006008756 and lot code 020123PA3F-W; and White Elephant in 8 ounce pouches with UPC number 706970483644 and lot code 020123PA3F-W. You can see more product photos at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when a retail sample was collected and analyzed by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Salmonella was found in the finished product.

If you bought any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you did consume any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.