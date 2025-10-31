Moonlight Yellow and White Peaches Recalled For Listeria

by

Moonlight Yellow and White Peaches are being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these fruits. The recalling firm is Moonlight Companies of Reedley, California.

These peaches were sold nationwide at retail stores between September 16, 2025 and October 29, 2025. They were either sold as individual pieces of fruit with PU stickers or as multi packs. The recall doe snot include packages or PLU stickers with the words “Washington” and/or “Organic.” You can see more pictures of the peach packaging at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Moonlight Yellow Peaches sold as individual fruits with PLU Sticker 4401 4044. The lot codes for these peaches include 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, and 79PWPRT.

Also recalled is Moonlight Yellow Peaches that are in multi packs. The UPC numbers are 8 10248 03165 6 and 8 98429 00209 1. The lot codes are 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, and 79PWPRT.

Moonlight White Peaches sold as individual pieces are also recalled. The PLU sticker number is 4401 4044. The lot codes are 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, and 79PWPRT.

Moonlight White Peaches in multi packs are also recalled. The UPC numbers are 8 10248 03163 2 and 8 98429 00209 1. The lot numbers are 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, and 79PWPRT.

Moonlight White Peaches “Peppermint Peach” are included in this recall. They are packaged in multi packs. The UPC numbers stamped on the labels are 8 98429 00266 4, 8 10248 03163 2, 8 10248 03087 1, and 8 10248 03186 1. And the lot numbers are 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, and 79PWPRT.

Finally, Kroger Yellow Peaches are recalled. They are sold in multi packs. The UPC number is 11110 18174, and the lot numbers are 01PCLC, 03PCAF, 106PCLF, 113PCAF, 113PCLF, 129PCLF, 134PCLF, 142PCLF, 150PCLF, 151PCLF, 159PCABA, 159PCABB, 159PCPG10, 20, 22PCAB, 22PCPG10A, 22PCPG10B, 22PCP8A, 22PCPG8B, 22PCPG8C, 23, 25, 30PCEN, 40LT, 40YP#3, 44PCLC, 44PCLCB, 45, 51PCLC, 51PCLCB, 86PCAF, 69PWPR, and 79PWPRT.

If you purchased any of these peaches, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.