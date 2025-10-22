More Frozen Shrimp Recalled For Possible Cesium-137

by

More frozen shrimp is being recalled for possible cesium-137 contamination. This shrimp was imported from Indonesia by AquaStar (USA) Corporation of Seattle, Washington. The shrimp may have been exposed to very low levels of cesium-137. The shrimp has not tested positive for the isotope and the recall is being issued out of a preponderance of caution.

The newly added products include Best Yet Frozen Raw EZ-Peel White Shrimp 16/20 count in 1 pound packages, Best Yet Frozen Raw EZ-Peel whole Shrimp 21/25 in 1 pound packages, and the same product in size counts 31/40, 41/50, and 51/60.

Also recalled is Waterfront Bistro Frozen Raw EZ-Peel White Shrimp 21/25 in 2 pound packages, and AquaStar 13-15 Raw Strip Easy Peel Deveined, along with AquaStar Frozen Raw EZ-Peel whole Shrimp 16-20 in 5 pound packages.

Finally, Publix 13-15 Raw Strip Easy Peel Deveined in 2 pound packages, Extrar Large Shrimp Easy to Peel Deveined 21-25 in 1.5 pound packages, and Large Strip Peeled & Deveined Tail On 31-40 in 1.5 pound packages are included in this recall.

You can see the UPC numbers, lot codes, best if used by date, the distributors, and the states were the shrimp were sold in the chart above. You can also see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The shrimp was sold at various stores including Publix, Safeway, Albertsons, Eagle, Shaw’s, C&S Wholesale, Star Market, CarrsSafeway, and WinCo. Not all of these brands were sold at all of these stores.

If you purchased any of this shrimp, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.