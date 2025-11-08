Mount Kumgang Enoki Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Mount Kumgang Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Grand International Import & Export Inc.

These mushrooms were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled product is Mount Kumgang Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a clear 200 gram plastic bag with a green banner and white printing and characters. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 289427 793434w. And the code for this product is 2514080929. The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging the package so other people can’t see it, or you can take the mushrooms back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to manifest in some people. If you do get sick, see your doctor.