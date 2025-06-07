North Shore Frozen Shrimp Products Recalled For Allergens

by

North Shore Frozen shrimp products are being recalled in Canada because they may contain the allergens egg, soy, and milk. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Watson Enterprises Inc.

These products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba. Both products are North Shore Fishery brand.

The recalled items include Frozen Breaded Shrimp Patties that are packaged in a 400 gram plastic bag. There are 10 pieces per bag. The UPC number that is stamped on this product label is 8 00794 39089 5. The best before date is 2026.09.06, and the code on the label is VN443IV030. This product contains undeclared egg, soy, and milk. You can see a picture of this product at the CFIA web site.

Also recalled is Frozen Tempura Shrimp Roll that is packaged in a 300 gram container. There are 10 pieces per container. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 00794 39080 2. The best before date for this item is 2026.09.07. And the code is VN443IV030. This product contains undeclared egg and milk.

If you purchased either of these products and you are allergic to the allergens listed, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.