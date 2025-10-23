Oceans Kitchen Imitation Crabmeat Recalled For Botulism

by

Oceans Kitchen Imitation Crabmeat Shredded is being recalled for possible botulism contamination. The problem is there is a risk of temperature abuse during chilled storage at the firm’s facility.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ocean’s Kitchen Corporation of Kent, Washington.

Botulism toxin can cause symptoms such as general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and difficulty speaking or swallowing. The symptoms will continue to worsen and death may be the result. There is an antidote, but it must be administered in a hospital setting.

This crabmeat was distributed in the state of Washington. The recalled product is Oceans Kitchen Imitation Crabmeat Shredded. It is made from wild fish and packaged in a 2.5 pound vacuum package. The product is supposed to be refrigerated. The UPC number for the bags is 1 90456 75654 2.

These 2.5 pound bags are not for retail sale. Each master case contains 12 of these bags. The UPC number for the case is 14972195756549.

The use by and lot number date pairs are: Best If Used By 10/23/2025 and Lot number CH062525; Best If Used By 10/31/2025 and Lot number CH070325; and Best If Used By 11/6/2025 and Lot number CH070925.

If you purchased this imitation crabmeat with the numbers, do not eat it and do not sell it or serve it to others. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can return it to the place of purchase or your vendor for a full refund.