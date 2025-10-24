Albertsons Pasta Salads Recalled For Listeria With New Dates

by

The Albertsons Pasta Salads recall for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination has been updated with new dates and more states where the products were sold. The number of recalls due to the pasta recall has been confusing, but we are publishing this list because consumers need to have all the information available to make sure they don’t eat these items. And if you did eat these items, you need to monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to these pasta products.

This list was published on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page on October 22, 2025. The last time the FDA published an Albertsons recall on their regular recall page was October 2, 2025. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been attributed to these specific products. All items were made in-store with store generated scale labels. And no pictures of the recalled salads were provided.

The recalled products include Ready Meals Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number 27133. This item was sold in Albertsons, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in the states of Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. Sell thru dates are SEP 8 25 Thru OCT 4 25

Also recalled is Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number 294921. It was sold in Albertsons, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, and Vons stores in the states of Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. Sell Thru Dates are SEP 8 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number 216492 is also recalled. It was sold in Andronico’s Community, Markets, Pak’N Save, Safeway, and Vons stores in the states of California, Hawaii, and Nevada. Sell Thru Dates were SEP 11 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Ready Meals Basil Pesto Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number ss291308 is included in this recall. It was sold in the stores Carrs Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway in Alaska. It had Sell Thru Dates of SEP 18 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Also recalled is Ready Meals Spinach Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number 211426. It was sold in the stores Albertsons, Amigos, Market, Market Street, and United in New York and Texas with Sell Thru dates SEP 16 25 Thru OCT 4 25

Ready Meals Basil Bowtie Pasta Salad with UPC number 211913 is recalled. It was sold in Albertsons, Market, Amigos, Market Street, and United in the states of New Mexico and Texas. The Sell Thru Dates were SEP 16 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Grilled Chicken & Basil Pasta Extra Large with UPC number 213035 is included in the recall. It was sold in the stores Carrs Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway in Alaska. The Sell Thru Dates were SEP 18 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Ready Meals Smoked Mozzarella With Hot Links Extra Large with UPC number 200003 is recalled. It was sold in the stores Carrs Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway in Alaska. The Sell Thru dates were SEP 25 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad Kit with UPC number 271876 is included in this recall. It was sold in the stores Carrs Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway in Alaska. The Sell Thru dates were SEP 25 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

Finally, Ready Meals Smoked Mozzarella Penne Pasta Salad with UPC number 291298 is recalled. It was sold in the stores Carrs Safeway, Eagle, and Safeway in Alaska, with Sell Thru dates SEP 25 25 Thru OCT 4 25.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. If you froze them for later use, remember that freezing does not destroy Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.