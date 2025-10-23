Wegmans Cheesecakes Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Wegmans Cheesecakes are being recalled because they may contain pecans, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat these items.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wegmans Food Markets of Rochester, New York.

These items were sold at the retail level in the states of Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina, and also in Washington D.C. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

The recalled items include Wegmans Large Ultimate Plain Cheesecake that weighs 50 ounces. The item number is 37889 and the sell by dates are 9/24 – 10-01. Product purchased between 9/19 and 9/26 has the UPC numbers 0-77890-37889-2 OR 037889-XXXXX (Xs are for price).

Also recalled is Wegmans Large Ultimate Cherry Topped Cheesecake that weighs 58 ounces. The item number is 38135 and the sell by dates are 9/24 – 10/1. Cheesecakes purchased between 9/19 and 9/26 have the UPC numbers 0-77890-38135-9 OR 038135-XXXXX (Xs are for price).

Wegmans Large Ultimate Blueberry Topped Cheesecake that weighs 58 ounces is included in this recall. The item number is 38136. The sell by dates are 9/24 – 10/01. Product purchased between 9/19 and 9/26 has the UPC numbers 0-77890-38136-6 OR 038136-XXXXX(Xs are for price).

Also recalled is Wegmans Large Ultimate Strawberry Topped Cheesecake that weighs 58 ounces. The item number is 51474 and the sell by dates are 9/24 – 10/01. Cheesecakes purchased between 9/19 and 9/26 have the UPC numbers 0-77890-51474-0 OR 051474-XXXXX (Xs are price).

Wegmans Brulee Cheesecake Large that weighs 51 ounces is also recalled. The item number is 54015 and the sell by dates are 9/24 – 10/01. Cheesecakes purchased between 9/19 and 9/26 have the UPC numbers 0-77890-54015-2 OR 054015-XXXXX (Xs are price).

Finally, Large Ultimate Fresh Fruit Topped Cheesecake that weighs 55 ounces is recalled. The item number is 38152 and the sell by dates are 9/24 – 10/01. Cheesecakes purchased between 9/19 and 9/26 have the UPC numbers 0-77890-38152-6 OR 038152-XXXXX (Xs are price).

If you bought any of these products, and are allergic to pecans, do not eat them. You can throw the cheesecakes away or you can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.