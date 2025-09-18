Organic Baby Bedtime Drops Recalled For Spoilage Concerns

by

Organic Baby Bedtime Drops are being recalled for possible spoilage concerns because of yeast contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is M.O.M. Enterprises of Richmond, California.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Organic Baby Bedtime Drops, Sleep + Immunity Blend. This dietary liquid supplement is mean for ages four months and up. The drops are packaged in a net weight 2 ounce bottle. The lot codes on the product label are 25084 and 25086. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 679234051814, and the expiration date is 03/2027.

If you purchased this product, do not give it to your child. You can throw the drops away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double wrapping or bagging the product so others can’t access it, or you can take its back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.