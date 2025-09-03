Party Favors Torches and Laser Pointers Recalled For Batteries

by

Party Favors Torches and Mini Laser Pointers are being recalled for button batteries that can be accessed by children, so they pose an ingestion hazard. The recalled lite-up torches contain button cell batteries in violation of the mandatory standard for toys, and the recalled mini laser pointers contain button cell batteries in violation of the mandatory standard for consumer products. In addition, the laser pointers do not have the warnings required under Reese’s Law. The recalling firm is MTC Trading Company of San Francisco, California.

When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries such as chemical burns, and can be fatal. No incidents or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled products are Party Favors lite-up torches and mini laser pointers. They are:

Model PF-1082: A single lite-up torch sold in white, blue or orange, measuring about 5 inches long and 2 inches wide.

Model PF-1227: A two-pack of lite-up torches sold in orange and green, measuring about 4 inches long and an inch wide.

Model PF-1153: A three-pack of lite-up torches sold in orange, blue and green, measuring about 3 inches long and an inch wide.

Model PF-1084: Mini laser pointers sold in blue, green, red and silver, measuring about 3 inches long and an inch wide.

All products come with pre-installed button cell batteries. The model number can be found printed on the hang tag attached to the item. They were sold at All Star Toys in Brooklyn, New York; at Home Bargain in San Francisco, California; at One Dollar Only in San Francisco, California; at Almacenes Colon in Carolina, Puerto Rico; at Dollar Mart in Houston, Texas; and at various stores nationwide from June 2024 through May 2025 for about $1.00. The toys were manufactured in China.

If you purchased these products, stop using them and take them away from children immediately. Do not throw the batteries away in the regular garbage. They are hazardous and should be recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. You can contact MTC Trading to request a full refund.