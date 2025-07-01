Peak Cocktails Blood Orange Spritz Recalled For Exploding Cans

by

Peak Cocktails Blood Orange Spritz is being recalled because overpressurization is leading to exploding cans. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Peak Cocktails of Columbus, Ohio.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.

The recalled product is Peak Cocktails Blood Orange Spritz that is packaged in 8.4 fluid ounce aluminum cans sold as an individual flavor and in variety packs of 12, 24, and 48 cans. The Batch Codes for this product are: B25127, and B25128; and the Packaging Dates are 05/07/2025 and 05/08/2025.

If you bought this product, either as a single can or in variety packs, discard them or return them to the place of purchase immediately.