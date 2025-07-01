Peeters Sliced Mushrooms Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

Peeters Sliced Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited.

These mushrooms were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The recalled products include Thin Sliced Mushrooms packaged in 2.27 kilogram packages. There is no UPC number, and code is 175 190. Also recalled is Thick Sliced Mushrooms, also sold in 2.27 kilograms containers, with no UPC number and code 175 190.

Peeters Mushroom Farm Sliced Mushrooms are included in this recall. They were packaged in 227 gram containers, with UPC number 0 33383 67600 5 and best before date 25JL04. Finally, Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced in 227 gram containers is included in this recall. This item has the UPC number 0 68414 96960 3 and best before date 25JL04.

If you purchased any of the Peeters sliced mushrooms, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.