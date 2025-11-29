Prairie Farms Fat Free Milk Recalled For Cleaning Agents

by

Prairie Farms Fat Free Milk is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of food grade cleaning agents that can cause illness if consumed. Only a specific segment of the production run was affected. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Prairie Farms of Edwardsville, Illinois.

The milk was distributed to Woodman’s stores in Illinois and Wisconsin. The affected product was produced between 17:51 and 21:23, representing a portion of that day’s production. To ensure complete containment, Prairie Farms is recalling Prairie Farms Fat Free Milk in gallon containers with the DEC08 code date, PLT19-145 plant code, and the time in the timeframe mentioned above. The UPC number for this item is 7273023117.

On November 24, 2025, the company was made aware of a potential quality issue. About 320 gallons of the milk was sold before the problem was discovered. No other Prairie Farms products are included in this recall.

The milk was sold in these cities in Illinois: Bloomingdale, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Lakemoor, North Aurora, and Rockford. In Wisconsin, the milk was sold in these cities: Appleton, Beloit, Green Bay, Janesville, Kenosha, Madison, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Onalaska, Racine, Sun Prairie, and Waukesha.

If you bought this milk with those specific numbers, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or pour it down the drain, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.