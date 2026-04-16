More Auricchio Taleggio D.O.P Cheese Recalled For Listeria

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More Auricchio Taleggio D.O.P Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is the fourth recall of this brand of cheese in Canada since March 18, 2026. You can see links to the other recalls at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Les Ventes JVS.

This cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The recalled product is Auricchio Taleggio D.O.P. Cheese that is packaged in 200 gram amounts. The cheese is wrapped in plastic wrap. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 004603 104099. The code on the product is L 2524600, and the best before date for this cheese is April 28, 2026.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.