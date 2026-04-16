Arbutus Farms Kitchen Products With Cheese Recalled For Listeria

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Arbutus Farms Kitchen, Jade Fine Foods, and Arbutus Foods products with cheese are being recalled in Canada for Listeria monocytogenes. These products were sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationally. There is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Arbutus Foods.

There are 14 items included in this recall. They include these four Arbutus Farms Kitchen /Jade Fine Foods products: Jalapeño Popper Penne packaged in 2 x 2.5 kilogram containers. The UPC number is 6 66359 71084 9, the best before date is April 25, 2026, and the batch number is 231130. Also recalled is the same brand of Penne with Sundried Tomato and Parmesan, packaged in 2 x 27 kilogram containers. The UPC number is 6066359 50910 8 and the best before dates are April 23, 2026 and April 25, 2026. The batch numbers are 231034 and 231136. Pesto Couscous is also recalled. It is sold in 4 x 1.25 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 54210 5, with best before dates May 3, 2025 and May 5, 2026. The batch numbers are 231009 and 231142. Finally, Creamy Carbonara Pasta Salad, in 2 x 2.27 containers is recalled. The UPC number is 6 66359 54700 1, the best before dates are April 24, 2026, April 25, 2026, and April 26, 2026, and the batch numbers are 231057, 231139, and 231140.

These ten Arbutus Foods items are recalled. Fire Roasted Corn & Feta Dip in 5 kilogram containers is recalled. The UPC number is 6 66359 54900 5 and the best before dates are April 9, 2026, April 18, 2026, and April 23, 2026. The batch numbers are 230460, 230850, and 231017. Fire Roasted Corn & Feta Dip in 15 x 227 gram containers is included in this recall. The Unit UPC number is 6 66359 71154 9 and the Case UPC number is 6 66359 71155 6. The best before dates are April 9, 2026 and April 23, 2026 and the batch numbers are 230460 and 231017. Loaded Cheddar Potato is also recalled. It is sold in 5 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 55545 7. The best before date is May 4, 2026 and the batch number is 231098.

Mediterranean Caesar Potato Salad is included in the recall. It is sold in 2 x 2.5 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 71086 3, best before dates April 26, 2026, and batch number 231097. Creamy Garlic Shell Pasta Salad is recalled. It is sold in 2 x 2.5 kilogram containers with the UPC number 6 66359 55360 6. The best before dates are April 20, 2026, April 22, 2026, April 23, 2026, April 26, 2026, April 27, 2026, April 28, 2026, April 29, 2026, April 30, 2026, May 3, 2026, May 4, 2026, May 5, 2026, and May 6, 2026. The batch numbers are 230505; 230507; 230665; 230666; 230762; 230777; 230778; 230978; 231007; 231056; 231134; and 231135.

Bacon & Onion Filler is included. It is sold in 2.27 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 21205 3. The best before dates are April 14, 2026, April 16, 2026, and April 17, 2026. The batch numbers are 231018, 231174, and 231150. Cavatappi Macaroni & Cheese is recalled. It is sold in 2 x 2.5 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 55380 4. The best before dates are April 22, 2026, April 28, 2026, and May 3, 2026 and the batch numbers are 230594, 230845, and 231000. Cavatappi Macaroni and cheese in 7 x 2.5 kilogram containers is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 6 66359 55390 3, best before dates April 26, 2026, April 28, 2026, and May 3, 2026, and batch numbers 230696, 230845, and 231000.

Cauliflower Cakes – Spinach is recalled. It is sold in 3.95 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 54990 6. The best before dates are April 30, 2026, May 7, 2026, May 12, 2026, and May 13, 2026. The batch numbers are 230603, 260889, 231124, and 231141. Finally, Cauliflower Cakes – Parmesan are recalled. It was sold in 3.95 kilogram containers with UPC number 6 66359 54980 7, best before date May 14, 2026, and batch number 231172. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor for a return and refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.