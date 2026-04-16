Vitaquest Iron Supplements Recalled For Poisoning Risk

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Vitaquest iron supplements are being recalled for poisoning risk. The packaging is not child-resistant, which poses a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Any supplement containing iron must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Vitaquest International of West Caldwell, New Jersey. The supplements were manufactured in the United States.

This recall involves Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean, and Sakara brand iron-containing dietary supplements without child-resistant packaging. They were sold at Credo Beauty, Erewhon, Healf, Nutrition World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Fullscript, Ulta Beauty stores nationwide, medical practitioners’ offices, brands’ websites, and Amazon from April 2023 through February 2026 for between $13.00 and $130.00 depending on brand and size.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the lot numbers, UPC numbers, expiration date, and pictures, at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site. Some of the recalled products included Arey Not Today, Grey, Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females & CoQ10 Boost, Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin – Watermelon, Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Vitamin & D3, NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets, Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials, and Sakara The Foundation, among others.

If you bought any of these items, immediately store them out of the sight and reach of children. You can contact Vitaquest International for information on how to obtain a free child-resistant replacement cap or storage pouch.