Primavera Nueva Tamales Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Primavera Nueva Tamales in nine flavors are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Primavera Nueva of Sonoma, California.

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores in the states of California and Nevada. The four-count tamales, which were produced between October 10, 2024 and October 10, 2025, include:

Roasted Green Chile & Jack Cheese

Black Bean Bonanza & Jack Cheese

Butternut Squash w/ Roasted Green Chiles & Cheese

BBQ Chipotle Bean & White Cheddar

Mushroom Spinach & Salsa with Two Cheeses

Roasted Green Chile

Black Bean Bonanza

Butternut Squash w/ Roasted Green Chiles

Mushroom Spinach & Salsa

No other Primavera Nueva products are affected. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The tamales were made with a frozen ingredient that was labeled, “Not Ready to Eat. Must Be Thoroughly Cooked Before Eating.” During an FDA inspection on October 10, 2025, the agency found that earlier production records did not consistently verify that internal temperatures needed to kill pathogens were reached. The issue has been corrected.

If you purchased any of these tamales with date codes 10/22 (year 2024) and 10/22 (year 2025), do not eat them, even if you are going to reheat them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these tamales, especially if they were not heated to 165°F, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.