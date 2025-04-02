by

The USDA has issued a public health alert for Allen Family Foods White Chicken Chili that was not presented for import reinspection. This product was imported from Canada. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. The recalling firm is Allen Family Foods.

The recalled product was sold at select Costco stores in these states: Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. It has the Canadian establishment seal “7011.”

The recalled item is 7 pound 2 ounce cartons containing eight, 14.3 ounce plastic tubs of “Allen FAMILY FOODS WHITE CHICKEN CHILI with Bell Peppers, Corn & White Beans.” This product has the lot codes E225077, E225079, E225080, E225081, and E225083, and “best before by dates” of 03/18/2026, 03/20/2026, 03/21/2026, 3/22/2026, and 03/24/2026.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel who found that the product was not presented for FSIS import reinspection. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ pantries.

Please check your pantry and fridge to see if you purchased this item. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the chili away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.