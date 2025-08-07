QBee Whipped Honey Raspberry Recalled For Metal Flakes

by

QBee Whipped Honey Raspberry is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of flakes of stainless steel metal. This can pose a tooth injury and GI tract injury. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Queen Bee Gardens of Lovell, Wyoming.

This product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled item is QBee Whipped Honey Raspberry that is used as a spread. This item is shelf stable. It is packaged in an 11 ounce jar. The UPC number 788394182358 is stamped on the product label. The lot code for this item is 206235, which is to be interpreted as made on 6/23/25. There is no expiration date and no picture of this product was provided in the recall notice. There are 129 jars of this product included in this recall.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.