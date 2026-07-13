Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill Recalled

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Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grills with pizza oven are being recalled for a laceration hazard. The problem is that the tempered glass window in the pizza oven can shatter during use, posing a risk of serious injury. There have been 37 reports of shattered glass during one use and one fire was reported, but no injuries have been reported. The recalling firm is the importer, Conair LLC of Stamford, Connecticut, doing business as Cuisinart. The grills were manufactured in China.

About 12,660 of these grills were sold in the United States, and 83 were sold in Canada. The grills were for sale at Lowes, Walmart, and online at the Cuisinart web site from December 2024 through May 2026. The cost was between $500.00 and $750.00

The recalled item is the stainless steel Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill with pizza oven. The grill has a griddle and a stovetop burner. The pizza oven is on top of the grill’s lid. The model number is CGG-6331 and it is located on the label on the inside of the right-hand metal door, along with the serial number.

If you bought this grill, stop using it immediately. Visit Conair’s website to see if your grill is included in the recall. If it is, follow the instructions to remove the tempered glass window on the pizza oven and upload two photos to the firm’s website; one of the removed glass, and one of the grill’s serial number.

You will receive a $500 refund by check or you will be reimbursed for the original purchase amount with proof of receipt. After receiving your refund, write the word “Recall” with a black sharpie marker on the tempered glass and throw it away.