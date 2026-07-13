Salmonella Outbreak In Shinnecock Nation After Funeral in NY

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A Salmonella outbreak in Shinnecock Nation after a funeral in New York has sickened up to 100 people, according to news reports. Fifty seven people were treated at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for the symptoms of salmonellosis since July 1, 2026.

Shinnecock Nation Council of Trustees Chairwoman Lisa Goree told The Southampton Press, “We had about 60 tribe members that we have confirmed came down with salmonella poisoning and several had to be hospitalized. Most were seen and released but a lot of people are still feeling the symptoms, and we are told it can take six to 10 days for the symptoms to end.”

Most of the patients had allegedly attended a funeral repast for a tribe member on June 30. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection started soon after. The health department collected some of the food leftover from the gathering for testing.

There may be a connection to a concert at the Palm Tree Music Festival that took place on June 27, 2026. Some of the food from that concert may have also been served at the funeral, and some reports of members suffering the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning also occurred among concert attendees.

Most Salmonella outbreaks are linked to chicken, especially chicken that is undercooked or not held at a safe temperature, eggs, and produce such as cucumbers. Recent outbreaks have been linked to cantaloupe and dietary supplements.

If you attended either gathering and have been exhibiting the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which can include nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this Salmonella outbreak in Shinnecock Nation