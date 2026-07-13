Utah Officials Warn of Bird Flu Risk in Raw Milk

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Utah health officials are warning consumers about bird flu risk in raw milk in that state. At least 50% of dairy cows in Box Elder County in that state may be infected with the Highly Pathogenic Asian Influenza (HPAI), according to a press release. The county has declared a local state of emergency.

A sample from a dairy farm in Box Elder County tested positive for HPAI. Farmers have experienced severe milk production loss, with at leaeseat 50% of farms affected. Quarantine of the farms and cows are required for up to 90 days after confirmation of the pathogen.

One of the ways that the virus can infect the animals is through bird feces in animal feed, but it can also spread through herd movement and farm operations such as milk handling and sharing vehicles. There is no evidence that wild birds are the source of these infections.

State and local officials are helping with the quarantines and testing, since the magnitude of this outbreak exceeds the county’s resources. The USDA is providing financial support, and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is also helping.

The risk to the public is low, as long as consumers consume pasteurized dairy products. The press release states, “Residents should not consume raw, unpasteurized milk as it may contain HPAI for several weeks when stored in the refrigerator.”

The early symptoms of bird flu in people and domestic pets include eye irritation and redness. Some people may have a mild fever, cough, and sore throat. A runny nose or stuffy nose, headaches, fatigue , and muscle and body aches follow. Less common symptoms are diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

Signs of moderate to severe bird flu include high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, altered consciousness, and seizures. Complications of this infection can be very serious, including respiratory failure, pneumonia, acute kidney injury, multi organ failure, sepsis, septic shock, and inflammation of the brain.