Chomps Original Beef Sticks Recalled For Metal Pieces

Chomps Original Beef Sticks are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury hazard, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of injury received by the company to date. The recall was triggered when two consumers complained about the metal pieces in the product. The recalling firm is Idaho Smokehouse Partners of Shelley, Idaho.

There are about 29,541 pounds of this product included in this recall. The beef sticks were produced from January 13 to January 15, 2025. The recalled product is 1.15 ounce vacuum-sealed packages of “CHOMPS ORIGINAL BEEF STICK MILD,” with an expiration date of 02-10-2026. The packages are red with white and black printing. The lot code that is printed on the label is 25016.

This product has the establishment number 6220A that is ink-jetted on the package. The beef sticks were shipped to retail locations in the states of California and Illinois.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumer pantries. Please check your pantry to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the beef sticks away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.