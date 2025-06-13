Cá Viên Trắng White Fish Balls Recalled For Ineligibility

by

Cá Viên Trắng White Fish Balls are being recalled because they were imported from Vietnam, a country that is not eligible to export Siluriformes fish, or catfish, to the United States. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Starway International Group LLS of Maspeth, New York.

About 9,513 pounds of ineligible frozen siluriformes fish ball products are included in this recall. The recalled products, which are included in the recall regardless of expiration date, are:

16 ounce plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Trắng WHITE FISH BALLS” with item number “81142103” printed on the label.

2 kilogram plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Trắng WHITE FISH BALLS” with item number “81142102” stamped on the label.

16 ounce plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Chiên FRIED FISH BALLS” with item number “81142101” printed on the label.

2 kilogram plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Chiên FRIED FISH BALLS” with item number “81142100” on the label.

These items do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products at a retail store in the state of Massachusetts. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may still be in stores or consumers’ home freezers.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.