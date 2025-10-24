Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Rolling Pin Baking Company of New York, New York.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, California, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina at the retail level. It is Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate that is packaged in a 17.64 ounce stand up pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 642461215854. The item number is 1932972 and it was distributed between May 1, 2025 and August 29, 2025. The FDA Center Classification Date was October 22, 2025.

If you purchased this item and you cannot eat wheat, do not consume it. You can throw it away n a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.